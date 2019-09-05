LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Reaches $84.91 52-Week High; Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Shorts Increased By 6.68%

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) had an increase of 6.68% in short interest. JCAP’s SI was 761,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.68% from 713,700 shares previously. With 128,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)’s short sellers to cover JCAP’s short positions. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 11,369 shares traded. Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has risen 9.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCAP News: 14/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Announces Addition of Jonathan Perry as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; 04/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Announces Dividends for Second Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.68-Adj EPS $3.43; 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Eagles’ Timmy Jernigan To Miss 4-6 Months; 03/05/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Eagles’ Jernigan has back surgery; 14/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Appoints Jonathan Perry as Chief Investment Officer; 02/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital 1Q EPS 12c; 07/03/2018 Jernigan Capital, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jernigan Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCAP)

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $429.84 million. The firm primarily engages in the investment and ownership of self storage facilities in United States. It has a 8.69 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LGI Homes has $68 highest and $6200 lowest target. $65’s average target is -23.45% below currents $84.91 stock price. LGI Homes had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by BTIG Research given on Wednesday, August 7. JMP Securities maintained LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $44.05M for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. It has a 14.7 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand.