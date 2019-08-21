LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Reaches $79.67 52-Week High; Gramercy Funds Management Has Lowered Cosan LTD (CZZ) Stake By $12.16 Million

The stock of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) hit a new 52-week high and has $83.65 target or 5.00% above today’s $79.67 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.83 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $83.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $91.40M more. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 43,255 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 03/05/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports April 2018 Home Closings; 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings; 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Net $27.3M; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and 1Q 2018 Home Closings; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUES INCREASED 71.3% TO $279.0 MLN; 23/04/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART LGI-2560

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LGI Homes Introduces New Community Southwest of Birmingham – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LGI Homes (LGIH) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LGIH, MDR, CVNA – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LGI Homes is Now Selling in New Tampa Area Golf Course Community – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LGI Homes, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated holds 1,518 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 47,070 shares. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Lc holds 2.3% or 455,094 shares. First Mercantile Com has invested 0.05% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.92% or 1.43M shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% or 175 shares in its portfolio. Montgomery Inv Mgmt stated it has 2.52% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 6,940 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt reported 231,848 shares stake. Price T Rowe Md holds 7,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 12,510 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 7,524 shares. Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 18,463 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 22,100 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LGI Homes has $68 highest and $6200 lowest target. $65.33’s average target is -18.00% below currents $79.67 stock price. LGI Homes had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. JMP Securities maintained LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) rating on Wednesday, March 6. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $68 target. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research on Wednesday, August 7 to “Sell”. The stock of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, February 27.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. It has a 13.79 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand.