LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

We will be contrasting the differences between LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) and DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display Co. Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 DPW Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -9.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LG Display Co. Ltd. and DPW Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has LG Display Co. Ltd. and DPW Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display Co. Ltd. 0.00% -1.5% -0.6% DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -139.6% -62.6%

Volatility & Risk

LG Display Co. Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. In other hand, DPW Holdings Inc. has beta of 3.29 which is 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LG Display Co. Ltd. Its rival DPW Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. LG Display Co. Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DPW Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd. shares and 4.6% of DPW Holdings Inc. shares. LG Display Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 51.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of DPW Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LG Display Co. Ltd. -13.73% -20.03% -27.87% -31.24% -35.58% -26.37% DPW Holdings Inc. -19.94% -43.13% -30.1% -92.3% -98.45% -93.01%

For the past year LG Display Co. Ltd. was less bearish than DPW Holdings Inc.

Summary

LG Display Co. Ltd. beats DPW Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.