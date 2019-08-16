LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX)

Both LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) and AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display Co. Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 AVX Corporation 17 1.31 N/A 1.61 9.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of LG Display Co. Ltd. and AVX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display Co. Ltd. 0.00% -1.5% -0.6% AVX Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 8.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.89 shows that LG Display Co. Ltd. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AVX Corporation has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

LG Display Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, AVX Corporation which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. AVX Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LG Display Co. Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.7% of AVX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 51.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.25% are AVX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LG Display Co. Ltd. -13.73% -20.03% -27.87% -31.24% -35.58% -26.37% AVX Corporation -9.07% -9.35% -5.29% -14.29% -24.86% -0.13%

For the past year LG Display Co. Ltd. was more bearish than AVX Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors AVX Corporation beats LG Display Co. Ltd.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.