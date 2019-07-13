LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Since LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) and Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) are part of the Diversified Electronics industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display Co. Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Acuity Brands Inc. 131 1.37 N/A 7.95 17.20

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LG Display Co. Ltd. and Acuity Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display Co. Ltd. 0.00% -2.3% -1% Acuity Brands Inc. 0.00% 19% 11%

Risk & Volatility

LG Display Co. Ltd.’s current beta is 0.83 and it happens to be 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acuity Brands Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LG Display Co. Ltd. Its rival Acuity Brands Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Acuity Brands Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LG Display Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given LG Display Co. Ltd. and Acuity Brands Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Acuity Brands Inc. is $166.33, which is potential 27.32% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LG Display Co. Ltd. and Acuity Brands Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 96.8%. LG Display Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 51.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Acuity Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LG Display Co. Ltd. -5.57% -23.01% -12.13% -5.09% -31.68% -8.91% Acuity Brands Inc. -5.46% -5.29% 3.55% 7.72% 18.24% 18.96%

For the past year LG Display Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Acuity Brands Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acuity Brands Inc. beats LG Display Co. Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.