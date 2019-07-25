LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) Reaches $6.71 52 Week Low; Shorts at Tabula Rasa Healthcare (TRHC) Raised By 52.54%

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) had an increase of 52.54% in short interest. TRHC’s SI was 2.62M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 52.54% from 1.72 million shares previously. With 604,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s short sellers to cover TRHC’s short positions. The SI to Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc’s float is 15.41%. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 75,970 shares traded. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has declined 1.49% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TRHC News: 12/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 1Q Rev $42M-$43M; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare President and Co-Founder Named A Fellow of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia; 30/04/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Subsidiary CareKinesis Signs Agreement with SpiriTrust Lutheran LIFE; 24/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 1Q Rev $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2018 Rev $188M-$198M; 09/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Releases Research Results Re: Pharmacist-Led Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Services for PACE; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$47M; 20/03/2018 – TABULA RASA TO PROVIDE MRM TECHNOLOGY TO NATIONAL PROVIDER GRP; 16/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Exhibit and Present at APhA Annual Meeting and Exposition

The stock of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.44 target or 4.00% below today’s $6.71 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.77B company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $6.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $190.84M less. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 309,934 shares traded. LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has declined 31.68% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LPL News: 18/03/2018 AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS LCD PANEL PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO STABILIZE DURING SECOND QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – Paju LG Display Factory .. “Roof evacuation 10 people in the structure” (2); 08/05/2018 – LG Display says beefs up Google tie-up, but denies got $930 mln investment; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS STRENGTHENING STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH GOOGLE; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY DENIES MEDIA REPORTS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED DIRECT INVESTMENT WORTH 1 TRLN WON FROM GOOGLE; 24/04/2018 – S.Korea’s LG Display looks up after posting first loss in 6 yrs; 24/04/2018 – LG Display Surprise Loss Points to TV Challenge, iPhone Struggle; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Op Loss KRW98.32B Vs Op Pft KRW1.027T; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS PANEL SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO GROW STARTING FROM THE SECOND QUARTER

More notable recent LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “The Fed canâ€™t stop a market meltdown, warns forecaster who called the 2008 housing bust – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “The market is nearing a milestone that could be more important than Dow 27,000, S&P 500 3000 – CNBC” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode technology display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment.

Analysts await LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, up 35.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by LG Display Co., Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 212.50% negative EPS growth.