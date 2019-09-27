Lg Display Co LTD (LPL) Position Has Boosted by Lmr Partners Llp; Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut Holding by $6.15 Million

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (LPL) by 199.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 904,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.87% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, up from 453,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Lg Display Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 203,739 shares traded. LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has declined 35.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.58% the S&P500. Some Historical LPL News: 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS BEEFING UP STRATEGIC ALLIANCES WITH GOOGLE IN NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, STABLE PANEL SUPPLIES; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 10/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: 6.1-inch iPhone will use LG display found in G7 ThinQ; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Loss KRW48.98B Vs Net KRW679.50B; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY 1Q OPER LOSS 98.32B WON, EST. PROFIT 12.72B WON; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX TO BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 9 TRLN WON; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY DENIES MEDIA REPORTS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED DIRECT INVESTMENT WORTH 1 TRLN WON FROM GOOGLE; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Rev KRW5.675T Vs KRW7.062T; 19/03/2018 – LG Display to Showcase Luflex OLED Lighting Products At Light+Building 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany; 24/04/2018 – S.Korea’s LG Display looks up after posting first loss in 6 yrs

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 322,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.74 million, down from 428,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.5. About 2.09M shares traded or 14.93% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 05/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281570 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.07% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 605,684 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0.02% or 5,209 shares. Brandywine Global Management Lc has invested 0.1% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,759 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 2.12 million shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd has 3,943 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company invested in 2.09 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. 979,895 are owned by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Bridgewater Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 8,106 shares. Old National Bancorporation In reported 7,070 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.1% or 335,744 shares. 6,518 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Mackenzie Financial reported 6,710 shares stake.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Topbuild Corp by 104,439 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

