LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) EPS Estimated At $-0.25; Shorts at Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shar (TX) Raised By 59.42%

Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shar (NYSE:TX) had an increase of 59.42% in short interest. TX’s SI was 683,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 59.42% from 428,800 shares previously. With 380,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shar (NYSE:TX)’s short sellers to cover TX’s short positions. The SI to Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A. American Depositary Shar’s float is 1.4%. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.43. About 228,981 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 37.88% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87

Analysts expect LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) to report $-0.25 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 35.90% from last quarter’s $-0.39 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, LG Display Co., Ltd.’s analysts see 212.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 131,185 shares traded. LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has declined 31.68% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LPL News: 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY 1Q LOSS 59.45B WON, EST. LOSS 9.48B WON; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS PANEL SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO GROW STARTING FROM THE SECOND QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – S.Korea’s LG Display looks up after posting first loss in 6 yrs; 24/04/2018 – LG Display reports first quarterly loss since 2016; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY DENIES MEDIA REPORTS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED DIRECT INVESTMENT WORTH 1 TRLN WON FROM GOOGLE; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Op Loss KRW98.32B Vs Op Pft KRW1.027T; 08/05/2018 – LG Display says beefs up Google tie-up, but denies got $930 mln investment; 10/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: 6.1-inch iPhone will use LG display found in G7 ThinQ; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Rev KRW5.675T Vs KRW7.062T

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode technology display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment.

