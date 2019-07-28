LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display Co. Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00 Nortech Systems Incorporated 4 0.09 N/A 0.06 65.40

In table 1 we can see LG Display Co. Ltd. and Nortech Systems Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has LG Display Co. Ltd. and Nortech Systems Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display Co. Ltd. 0.00% -2.3% -1% Nortech Systems Incorporated 0.00% 0.8% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

LG Display Co. Ltd. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

LG Display Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nortech Systems Incorporated are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Nortech Systems Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LG Display Co. Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd. shares and 2.8% of Nortech Systems Incorporated shares. 51.1% are LG Display Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Nortech Systems Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LG Display Co. Ltd. -5.57% -23.01% -12.13% -5.09% -31.68% -8.91% Nortech Systems Incorporated 5.91% -2.77% -16.09% -13.27% 24.1% 16.06%

For the past year LG Display Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Nortech Systems Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Nortech Systems Incorporated beats LG Display Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States and internationally. The company provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.