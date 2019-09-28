LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Comparing side by side

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) and MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display Co. Ltd. 6 -0.40 444.26M -0.25 0.00 MicroVision Inc. 1 -0.21 101.64M -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LG Display Co. Ltd. and MicroVision Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display Co. Ltd. 7,780,385,288.97% -1.5% -0.6% MicroVision Inc. 16,184,713,375.80% 0% -136%

Volatility & Risk

LG Display Co. Ltd. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. MicroVision Inc.’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LG Display Co. Ltd. are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor MicroVision Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. LG Display Co. Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MicroVision Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LG Display Co. Ltd. and MicroVision Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 22.8%. Insiders held 51.1% of LG Display Co. Ltd. shares. Competitively, MicroVision Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LG Display Co. Ltd. -13.73% -20.03% -27.87% -31.24% -35.58% -26.37% MicroVision Inc. -9.86% -20% -34.89% -21% -30.24% 5.98%

For the past year LG Display Co. Ltd. has -26.37% weaker performance while MicroVision Inc. has 5.98% stronger performance.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional (3D) sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. The company licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.