LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Electronics company, LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LG Display Co. Ltd. has 3.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand LG Display Co. Ltd. has 51.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have LG Display Co. Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display Co. Ltd. 0.00% -1.50% -0.60% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting LG Display Co. Ltd. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display Co. Ltd. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for LG Display Co. Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.80 2.80

The potential upside of the competitors is 78.80%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LG Display Co. Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LG Display Co. Ltd. -13.73% -20.03% -27.87% -31.24% -35.58% -26.37% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year LG Display Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while LG Display Co. Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

LG Display Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, LG Display Co. Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. LG Display Co. Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LG Display Co. Ltd.

Volatility and Risk

LG Display Co. Ltd. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, LG Display Co. Ltd.’s competitors have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

LG Display Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LG Display Co. Ltd.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors LG Display Co. Ltd.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.