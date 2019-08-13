LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89 Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.93 N/A 0.09 98.84

Table 1 highlights LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Target Hospitality Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Target Hospitality Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Target Hospitality Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Target Hospitality Corp.’s potential upside is 68.73% and its consensus target price is $13.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend.