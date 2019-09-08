LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Table 1 demonstrates LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Sentinel Energy Services Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.