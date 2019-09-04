LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|143.89
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|3.08%
|2.07%
|0%
|2.07%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.