LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp.