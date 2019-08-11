LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) Comparing side by side

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59

Demonstrates LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats LF Capital Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.