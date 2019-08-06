LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|143.89
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
Table 1 highlights LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Legacy Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|3.08%
|2.07%
|0%
|2.07%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.