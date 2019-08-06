LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Table 1 highlights LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Legacy Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Legacy Acquisition Corp.