LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has 21.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 143.89 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -41.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s competitors have 2.89 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Dividends

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.