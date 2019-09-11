LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) Comparison side by side

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|143.89
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|3.08%
|2.07%
|0%
|2.07%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.
