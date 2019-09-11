LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) Comparison side by side

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89 Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.