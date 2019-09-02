LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 117.38 N/A -0.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9%

Liquidity

LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GTY Technology Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 11.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 29.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.