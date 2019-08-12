LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) Comparing side by side

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

Table 1 demonstrates LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats FinTech Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 7 factors.