LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) Contrasting side by side

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 272.37 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.3% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.39% 3.09% 3.09% 0% 1.97% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.