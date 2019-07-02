LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) Contrasting side by side

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|272.37
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.3% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.39%
|3.09%
|3.09%
|0%
|1.97%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
