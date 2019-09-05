LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89 Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.