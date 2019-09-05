LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|143.89
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|3.08%
|2.07%
|0%
|2.07%
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
