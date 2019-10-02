LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Comparing side by side

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 14.43M 0.07 143.89 Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 137,297,811.61% 0% 0% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.64% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.82% -0.38% 3.24% 7.25% 0% 2.94%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.