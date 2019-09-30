LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) Comparison side by side

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 14.43M 0.07 143.89 B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 13.74M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 137,297,811.61% 0% 0% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 139,492,385.79% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.