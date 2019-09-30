LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFACU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) Comparison side by side

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|14.43M
|0.07
|143.89
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|13.74M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|137,297,811.61%
|0%
|0%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|139,492,385.79%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|3.08%
|2.07%
|0%
|2.07%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.