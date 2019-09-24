LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|217.02
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.32% and 34.04%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.31%
|5.92%
|0%
|4.29%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has performance than New Frontier Corporation
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors New Frontier Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.