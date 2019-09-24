LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and New Frontier Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.32% and 34.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has performance than New Frontier Corporation

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors New Frontier Corporation.