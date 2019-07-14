LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 325.81 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.32% and 51.52% respectively. Comparatively, 13.39% are Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.5% 3.27% 5.21% 0% 3.27% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.55%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.