LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 325.81 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.5% 3.27% 5.21% 0% 3.27% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.1% 2.8% 0% 0% 2.58%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.