LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|325.81
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.5%
|3.27%
|5.21%
|0%
|3.27%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|2.58%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
