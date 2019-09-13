LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. Boxwood Merger Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. is currently more expensive than Boxwood Merger Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Comparatively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp.