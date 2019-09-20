LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|217.02
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.32% and 62.23% respectively. Competitively, 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.31%
|5.92%
|0%
|4.29%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
