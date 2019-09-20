LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.32% and 62.23% respectively. Competitively, 22.01% are Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.