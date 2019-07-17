LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) Comparing side by side

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 325.81 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 21.68% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.5% 3.27% 5.21% 0% 3.27% Trinity Merger Corp. -0.47% 0.57% 3.43% 4.46% 0% 2.23%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.