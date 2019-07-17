LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) Comparing side by side

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|325.81
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares and 21.68% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.5%
|3.27%
|5.21%
|0%
|3.27%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|-0.47%
|0.57%
|3.43%
|4.46%
|0%
|2.23%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.
