LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) Comparing side by side

Both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 217.02 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 8.31% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.