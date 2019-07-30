LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) Comparison side by side

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 325.81 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation. Nebula Acquisition Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to LF Capital Acquisition Corp. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.9% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.5% 3.27% 5.21% 0% 3.27% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.78% 0.98% 1.22% 2.49% 0% 2.39%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.