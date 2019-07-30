LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 325.81 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -47.76%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.5% 3.27% 5.21% 0% 3.27% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s rivals.

Dividends

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat LF Capital Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.