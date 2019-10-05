LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) Comparing side by side

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|14.43M
|0.05
|217.02
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|2.11M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|141,055,718.48%
|0%
|0%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|21,270,161.29%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.32% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.31%
|5.92%
|0%
|4.29%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has 4.29% stronger performance while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has -1.61% weaker performance.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
