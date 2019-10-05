LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) Comparing side by side

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 14.43M 0.05 217.02 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 2.11M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 141,055,718.48% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 21,270,161.29% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LF Capital Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.32% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.31% 5.92% 0% 4.29% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61%

For the past year LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has 4.29% stronger performance while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has -1.61% weaker performance.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.