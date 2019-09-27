Lexington Rtly (LXP) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Has Lowered Position; As Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (OMAB) Stock Value Rose, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Increased Holding

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (LXP) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 206,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 958,887 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Rtly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 1.56 million shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (OMAB) by 168.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 10,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The hedge fund held 17,216 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, up from 6,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 35,055 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has declined 0.06% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical OMAB News: 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Xcerra, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V, WAVE Life Sciences,; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE SAB DE CV OMAB.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 110 PESOS FROM 102 PESOS

Analysts await Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LXP’s profit will be $46.94 million for 12.98 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Lexington Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $247.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Ww by 24,800 shares to 53,446 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Ww (Prn) by 2.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold LXP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 199.04 million shares or 1.36% more from 196.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 816,853 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 41,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.02% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 811,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 17,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 35,796 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3.43M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Metropolitan Life Insurance, New York-based fund reported 78,395 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 221,600 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 9,000 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 20,202 shares to 14,091 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 9,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,497 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

