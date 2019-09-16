Lexington Rtly (LXP) Holder Cutler Capital Management Decreased Holding by $1.86 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Heartland Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Manpowergroup (MAN) by $1.79 Million as Share Value Declined

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Rtly (LXP) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 206,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 958,887 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Rtly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 1.33M shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 18,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 90,391 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73 million, up from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $86.56. About 289,369 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 23/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33; 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,763 shares to 662,227 shares, valued at $21.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 21,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,915 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,111 are held by Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Greenleaf Tru has 3,219 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.01% or 724,604 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset has invested 0.25% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 10,542 shares. City Hldgs has 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Matarin Ltd Com invested in 40,806 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation owns 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 10,885 shares. Ftb Advsr has 0.33% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 215 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has 0.03% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Ameriprise Financial owns 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 498,605 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,308 shares in its portfolio.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $247.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ny Comm Banc by 6,418 shares to 178,860 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colony Capital by 87,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 864,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Community West (NASDAQ:CWBC).

