Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Both Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust 9 6.62 N/A 1.08 9.16 Safehold Inc. 26 17.18 N/A 0.66 50.11

Demonstrates Lexington Realty Trust and Safehold Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Safehold Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Lexington Realty Trust. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Lexington Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safehold Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lexington Realty Trust and Safehold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00 Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Lexington Realty Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 4.36% and an $11 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Safehold Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -13.34%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Lexington Realty Trust is looking more favorable than Safehold Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.2% of Safehold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Lexington Realty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.1% of Safehold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexington Realty Trust 1.65% 5.9% 9.42% 4.33% 14.37% 20.22% Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75%

For the past year Lexington Realty Trust was less bullish than Safehold Inc.

Summary

Safehold Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.