Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

This is a contrast between Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust 9 7.10 N/A 1.08 9.16 One Liberty Properties Inc. 29 6.69 N/A 0.94 30.65

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lexington Realty Trust and One Liberty Properties Inc. One Liberty Properties Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Lexington Realty Trust. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Lexington Realty Trust has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than One Liberty Properties Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Lexington Realty Trust and One Liberty Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Lexington Realty Trust’s current beta is 0.94 and it happens to be 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.76 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Lexington Realty Trust and One Liberty Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00 One Liberty Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $11, and a 4.36% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.7% of Lexington Realty Trust shares and 51.7% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Lexington Realty Trust’s shares. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexington Realty Trust 1.65% 5.9% 9.42% 4.33% 14.37% 20.22% One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33%

For the past year Lexington Realty Trust was more bullish than One Liberty Properties Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Lexington Realty Trust beats One Liberty Properties Inc.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.