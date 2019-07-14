Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexington Realty Trust 9 5.95 N/A 1.08 8.53 Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.53 N/A 0.02 1300.67

In table 1 we can see Lexington Realty Trust and Global Net Lease Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Global Net Lease Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Lexington Realty Trust. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Lexington Realty Trust is presently more affordable than Global Net Lease Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lexington Realty Trust and Global Net Lease Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Lexington Realty Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, Global Net Lease Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Lexington Realty Trust and Global Net Lease Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00 Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Lexington Realty Trust is $8, with potential downside of -15.52%. Competitively the consensus target price of Global Net Lease Inc. is $24, which is potential 25.65% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Global Net Lease Inc. seems more appealing than Lexington Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lexington Realty Trust and Global Net Lease Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.9% and 60.3% respectively. About 2.4% of Lexington Realty Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Global Net Lease Inc. has 0.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexington Realty Trust 2% 0.77% -3.67% 9.27% 12.48% 11.94% Global Net Lease Inc. 3.23% 3.28% 2.63% -7.88% 4.05% 10.73%

For the past year Lexington Realty Trust has stronger performance than Global Net Lease Inc.

Summary

Global Net Lease Inc. beats Lexington Realty Trust on 7 of the 10 factors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.