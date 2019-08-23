Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Stake Boosted by Hillcrest Asset Management Llc; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Shares Rose, Shareholder Wade G W & Has Trimmed Stake by $1.32 Million

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 381,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 1.20 million shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 35.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 9,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 17,092 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 26,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.18. About 624,906 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LXP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.24% stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 686,578 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shelton Mngmt holds 196 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) or 428,200 shares. 13,315 are held by Shufro Rose Limited Liability. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 410,045 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 3.76 million shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 231,141 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1.74 million were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Cap Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.09 million for 15.42 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.