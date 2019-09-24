Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Shareholder Jennison Associates Boosted Position; New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowered Its Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Share Price Rose

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 81.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 55,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 124,350 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 68,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 1.39 million shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 2,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 109,535 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.00 million, down from 111,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $237.31. About 2.24 million shares traded or 65.73% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 26,167 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $138.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 290,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LXP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 199.04 million shares or 1.36% more from 196.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 249,470 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 221,600 shares. Strs Ohio reported 340,812 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 377,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 124,358 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 3,224 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv has invested 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Schroder Investment reported 120,964 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,291 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 232,655 are held by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 507,316 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia stated it has 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Blackrock holds 37.46 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 182,163 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 22.56 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 3,600 shares to 35,300 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Propty (NYSE:OFC) by 811,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

