Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Reaches $10.40 After 4.00% Up Move; Last Week SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SolarEdge Technologies has $10000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $58.80’s average target is -28.55% below currents $82.29 stock price. SolarEdge Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SEDG in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. See SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $35.0000 52.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jmp Securities New Target: $31.0000 60.0000

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $43 Initiates Coverage On

21/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $64 Maintain

The stock of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 426,322 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/ShrThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.44 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $10.82 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LXP worth $97.76 million more.

The stock decreased 2.83% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 845,523 shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has risen 23.08% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $220M-$230M; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC – PURCHASING SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF GAMATRONIC’S ASSETS, INCLUDING ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, BRAND, AND TANGIBLE ASSETS; 16/03/2018 SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 80C; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Rev $209.9M; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q REV. $209.9M, EST. $204.6M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q EPS 75c

More notable recent SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 16%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: SEDG,WK,NEWR – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SolarEdge Growth Reignites – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 36.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

