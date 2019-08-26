Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Holding Has Upped by Vident Investment Advisory Llc; As Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Share Value Rose, Ws Management Lllp Raised by $8.20 Million Its Holding

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 2521.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 265,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 275,906 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 10,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 1.04 million shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP)

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.35. About 9.02M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Bank & Trust Limited accumulated 0.39% or 21,400 shares. Stifel Finance stated it has 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Buckingham Asset Limited Company accumulated 6,348 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 8,840 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications reported 359,459 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Mgmt invested in 13,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 683 Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 360,000 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 124,271 shares. Davenport And Ltd Llc owns 10,683 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 63,500 shares. First Tru Lp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.96M shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 3,186 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 1.28 million shares. Fund Sa accumulated 315,877 shares. New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Llc has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 36,960 shares to 285,823 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 49,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,671 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LXP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.04% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 10,650 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 785,178 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 621,358 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Interest Gp accumulated 159,959 shares. 2.37M are held by Carlson Capital L P. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 45,495 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 677,275 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability has 1.44 million shares. Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 169,428 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stevens Lp owns 46,842 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 2,242 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. 111,341 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 29,858 shares to 159,611 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 59,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,138 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).