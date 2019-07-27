LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)’s Financial Results Comparing With World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Both LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 1.60 8.11 World Acceptance Corporation 131 2.04 N/A 7.62 17.47

In table 1 we can see LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and World Acceptance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. World Acceptance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than World Acceptance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 70% 13.8% World Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 2.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and World Acceptance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 World Acceptance Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

$18 is LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 66.98%. On the other hand, World Acceptance Corporation’s potential downside is -29.98% and its average target price is $87. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is looking more favorable than World Acceptance Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.9% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of World Acceptance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 22.64%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of World Acceptance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -0.92% -2.04% 27.48% 34.19% -20.55% 79.17% World Acceptance Corporation 1.51% 6.47% 15.95% 29.87% 21.96% 30.2%

For the past year LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than World Acceptance Corporation.

Summary

World Acceptance Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.