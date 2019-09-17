LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Reaches $11.45 Formed H&S; US Foods Holding (USFD) Shorts Increased By 2.87%

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) had an increase of 2.87% in short interest. USFD’s SI was 3.83M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.87% from 3.72M shares previously. With 1.55M avg volume, 3 days are for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)’s short sellers to cover USFD’s short positions. The SI to US Foods Holding Corp’s float is 1.77%. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 1.26M shares traded. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has risen 5.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical USFD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ US Foods Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USFD); 16/05/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar Celebrating 20 Years in Business in 2018; 22/05/2018 – US Foods Employees ‘Spring into Service’ to Support Chicagoland Charities; 29/03/2018 – US Foods Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 15/03/2018 – US Foods Presents Strategy Update and Mid-Term Outlook at Investor Day; 06/03/2018 US Foods Announces Appointment of New Member to the Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding 1Q Total Case Volume Decreased 2.3%; 15/03/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – THREE-YEAR PLAN TARGETS 8 PCT – 10 PCT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.11 billion. The Company’s clients include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. It has a 22.71 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016.

Among 3 analysts covering US Foods Holding Corp. Common Stock (NYSE:USFD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. US Foods Holding Corp. Common Stock has $5100 highest and $4200 lowest target. $46.67’s average target is 12.30% above currents $41.56 stock price. US Foods Holding Corp. Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, May 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, September 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Credit Suisse.