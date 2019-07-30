LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Reaches $10.71 Formed H&S; Shorts at Viper Energy Partners Lpunit (VNOM) Lowered By 25.39%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) formed H&S with $10.07 target or 6.00% below today’s $10.71 share price. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has $1.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 303,490 shares traded. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has declined 20.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LX News: 21/05/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.07; 19/04/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD – ALSO PLANS TO ISSUE MORE CO-BRANDED CREDIT CARDS TO ITS USERS AND TO SUPPORT INSTALLMENT REPAYMENTS TO CREDIT CARDS; 21/03/2018 – LexinFintech Names Neng Wang and Xiaoguang Wu Director; 21/05/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY GMV OF E-COMMERCE CHANNEL RMB1.2 BLN, UP 28.0%; 21/03/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD SAYS THESE TWO APPOINTMENTS HAVE EXPANDED BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS, FROM SIX PREVIOUSLY; 20/03/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE $0.02; 19/04/2018 – LexinFintech to Invest RMB1B in Partner Cooperation Over Next Three Years; 19/04/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS – PLANS TO LAUNCH A NEW FEATURE ON FENQILE PLATFORM, THROUGH WHICH USERS WILL BE ABLE TO BORROW CASH FROM A LIST OF FIRMS; 20/03/2018 – LexinFintech 4Q Rev $1.59B; 21/03/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.: LEXIN NAMES TWO NEW DIRECTORS TO

Viper Energy Partners Lpunit (NASDAQ:VNOM) had a decrease of 25.39% in short interest. VNOM’s SI was 1.66M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.39% from 2.23 million shares previously. With 745,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Viper Energy Partners Lpunit (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s short sellers to cover VNOM’s short positions. The SI to Viper Energy Partners Lpunit’s float is 3.29%. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 352,236 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY

Among 6 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company has market cap of $4.00 billion. The firm holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 30,442 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 31,435 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viper Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: A Volatile First Half – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Consolidation Part 2: Ch-Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes In Midstream And Investor Implications – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.