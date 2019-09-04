LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Reaches $10.65 Formed H&S; DRDGOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH A (DRDGF) Shorts Up By 460.4%

DRDGOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES SOUTH A (OTCMKTS:DRDGF) had an increase of 460.4% in short interest. DRDGF’s SI was 2.87 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 460.4% from 511,400 shares previously. It closed at $0.42 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) formed H&S with $10.01 target or 6.00% below today’s $10.65 share price. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has $1.89B valuation. The stock increased 3.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 1.73 million shares traded or 131.76% up from the average. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has declined 13.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LX News: 09/04/2018 – Technology is Transforming China’s Consumer Finance Market, Lexin Tells Lendlt Fintech USA; 21/05/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.07; 21/05/2018 – LexinFintech 1Q Net $23.3M; 20/03/2018 – LexinFintech 4Q Net $100.4M; 03/04/2018 – LexinFintech to Attend LendIt Fintech USA 2018; 19/04/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD – ALSO PLANS TO ISSUE MORE CO-BRANDED CREDIT CARDS TO ITS USERS AND TO SUPPORT INSTALLMENT REPAYMENTS TO CREDIT CARDS; 21/05/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS – QTRLY SHR $0.07; 21/03/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.: LEXIN NAMES TWO NEW DIRECTORS TO; 19/04/2018 – LexinFintech to Invest RMB1 Billion in Partner Cooperation over Next Three Years; 20/03/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE $0.02

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. The company has market cap of $17.73 million. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LexinFintech Holdings has $2200 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20’s average target is 87.79% above currents $10.65 stock price. LexinFintech Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Bank of America. China Renaissance reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report.