LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Reaches $10.28 After 7.00% Up Move; THALES ORDINARY SHARES (THLEF) SI Decreased By 0.12%

The stock of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 80,524 shares traded. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has declined 13.75% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LX News: 21/03/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD SAYS THESE TWO APPOINTMENTS HAVE EXPANDED BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS, FROM SIX PREVIOUSLY; 19/04/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS – PLANS TO LAUNCH A NEW FEATURE ON FENQILE PLATFORM, THROUGH WHICH USERS WILL BE ABLE TO BORROW CASH FROM A LIST OF FIRMS; 19/04/2018 – LexinFintech to Invest RMB1B in Partner Cooperation Over Next Three Years; 09/04/2018 – Technology is Transforming China’s Consumer Finance Market, Lexin Tells LendIt Fintech USA; 21/03/2018 – LexinFintech Names Neng Wang and Xiaoguang Wu Director; 21/05/2018 – LexinFintech 1Q Net $23.3M; 24/04/2018 – LEXIN FINTECH HOLDINGS LTD LX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 19/04/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD – ALSO PLANS TO ISSUE MORE CO-BRANDED CREDIT CARDS TO ITS USERS AND TO SUPPORT INSTALLMENT REPAYMENTS TO CREDIT CARDS; 21/05/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY GMV OF E-COMMERCE CHANNEL RMB1.2 BLN, UP 28.0%; 20/03/2018 – LexinFintech 4Q EPS 5cThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.81 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $11.00 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LX worth $126.35 million more.

THALES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:THLEF) had a decrease of 0.12% in short interest. THLEF’s SI was 84,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.12% from 84,600 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 211 days are for THALES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:THLEF)’s short sellers to cover THLEF’s short positions. It closed at $112.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The firm operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities.

More notable recent LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LexinFintech Wins The Asian Banker Award for Best Lending Technology in China – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LexaGene to Place Beta Unit in Human Clinical Diagnostics Laboratory – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored (LX) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Thales S.A. provides various solutions for clients in the aerospace, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets. The company has market cap of $24.75 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerospace, Transport, and Defence & Security. It has a 21.03 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft control systems; and electrical generation and conversion, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems, as well as offers air traffic management and maintenance services.