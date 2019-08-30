LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Reaches $10.18 After 6.00% Up Move; HEYU BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION C (HYBT) Sellers Decreased By 72.92% Their Shorts

The stock of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 762,470 shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has declined 13.75% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LX News: 20/03/2018 LexinFintech 4Q EPS 29c; 20/03/2018 – LexinFintech 4Q Rev $1.59B; 21/03/2018 – Lexin Appoints Two New Directors to Expand Board; 20/03/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE $0.02; 21/03/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD SAYS THESE TWO APPOINTMENTS HAVE EXPANDED BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS, FROM SIX PREVIOUSLY; 21/05/2018 – LexinFintech 1Q Net $23.3M; 09/04/2018 – Technology is Transforming China’s Consumer Finance Market, Lexin Tells Lendlt Fintech USA; 21/03/2018 – LexinFintech Names Neng Wang and Xiaoguang Wu Director; 21/05/2018 – LexinFintech 1Q Rev $250.4M; 03/04/2018 – LexinFintech to Attend LendIt Fintech USA 2018The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.85B company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $10.79 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LX worth $110.70 million more.

HEYU BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION C (OTCMKTS:HYBT) had a decrease of 72.92% in short interest. HYBT’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 72.92% from 4,800 shares previously. With 7,200 avg volume, 0 days are for HEYU BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION C (OTCMKTS:HYBT)’s short sellers to cover HYBT’s short positions. The stock decreased 21.24% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0079. About 1,600 shares traded. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation (OTCMKTS:HYBT) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $8.16 million. Previously, the firm was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. The firm operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It has a 10.97 P/E ratio. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities.