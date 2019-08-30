LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Comparing side by side

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) and Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 1.94 5.46 Senmiao Technology Limited 3 1.87 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Senmiao Technology Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 68.5% 18.5% Senmiao Technology Limited 0.00% -43.7% -34.8%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Its rival Senmiao Technology Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.6 respectively. Senmiao Technology Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Senmiao Technology Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Senmiao Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 75.61% and an $18 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. and Senmiao Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors at 49.3% and 0.1% respectively. About 22.64% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 68.68% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -3.81% -9.4% -17.83% 12.29% -13.75% 46.21% Senmiao Technology Limited -5.93% -45.49% -74.45% -67.85% -72.09% -66.67%

For the past year LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend while Senmiao Technology Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. beats Senmiao Technology Limited.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.